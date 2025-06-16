Matthew Perry doctor agrees to plead guilty on four counts in connection to star's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who provided ketamine to Matthew Perry in the month leading up to his death will plead guilty to multiple charges, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In a plea agreement filed Monday in federal court, Dr. Salvador Plasencia agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine.

The plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Plasencia is expected to enter the plea in the coming weeks.

The "Friends" star died on Oct. 28, 2023, after an apparent drowning in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. He was 54.

Nearly nine months after Perry's death, authorities announced that five people were arrested and charged with multiple counts in connection to his death.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada said at one point that the defendants distributed approximately "20 vials for approximately $50,000 in cash" to Perry for Kenneth (Kenny) Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant, to distribute the drug to the actor. During another sale, the dealers "took advantage of Mr. Perry" by selling approximately "50 vials of ketamine for approximately $11,000 in cash."

Plasencia, a ketamine source, was introduced to Perry by his assistant in September 2023. Plasencia, who obtained ketamine from Dr. Mark Chavez, allegedly taught the assistant how to inject Perry with the drug.

Chavez previously ran a ketamine clinic and allegedly submitted a bogus prescription in the name of a former patient to secure the drug.

Iwamasa allegedly learned how to inject ketamine from Plasencia, who then left vials of the dissociative anesthetic drug for Iwamasa to inject Perry at his home.

The vials of ketamine allegedly cost Dr. Chavez approximately $12 each. At one point, Dr. Plasencia wrote to Dr. Chavez, "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Let’s find out."

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of his plea agreement. The San Diego-based doctor admitted to selling ketamine to Plasencia, including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, and, per Estrada, has already filed a plea agreement.

Additional drugs were allegedly secured through "The Ketamine Queen," aka Jasveen Sangha, her co-conspirator, Dr. Chavez, and middleman, Eric Fleming.

Fleming pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry. He also agreed to a plea deal.

While Plasencia is accused of supplying the bulk of Perry’s ketamine in his final weeks, defendant Sangha, who prosecutors allege was a major ketamine dealer, is alleged to have provided the dose that killed the actor.

In addition to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, Sangha is also charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine. She is also scheduled to go to trial in August. She has pleaded not guilty — making her the only one of the five people charged in Perry’s death who has not entered a plea agreement.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic drug with "established medical and surgical uses," the autopsy detailed. Perry reportedly received "ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Plasencia for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report