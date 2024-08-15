Matthew Perry death probe reveals actor was manipulated by 'leeches' in his inner circle

Matthew Perry relied on a number of people to supply and inject the ketamine that ultimately led to his fatal overdose in October.

Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, announced during a press conference Thursday that five defendants, including two doctors, were arrested and charged with multiple counts in Perry's death.

Perry's live-in assistant, defendant Kenny Iwamasa, allegedly learned how to inject ketamine from co-defendant Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who then left vials of the dissociative anesthetic drug for Iwamasa to inject Perry at his home in the Pacific Palisades. The drug was allegedly secured through "The Ketamine Queen," aka Jasveen Sangha, her co-conspirator, Dr. Mark Chavez, and middleman, Eric Fleming.

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers , told Fox News Digital Perry was taken advantage of due to his celebrity status and paid "the ultimate price" as a result.

"They have these entourages that are many times like leeches," Rahmani said. "They have a ton of money, and there are people that just take advantage of them and make money off them and milk them.

"Here's someone with a clear and well-documented opioid addiction. He's on meds to try to deal with that addiction, and he's very public about it. And, you know, there are people who are charging him thousands and thousands of dollars for ketamine and taking advantage of that addiction. It's really sad."

In text messages disclosed in the indictments, Plasencia allegedly wrote to Chavez, "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Lets find out." Both Plasencia and Chavez were medical doctors licensed to practice in the state of California, according to the indictment.

Estrada said at one point that the defendants distributed approximately "20 vials for approximately $50,000 in cash" to Perry for Iwamasa to distribute the drug to the actor. During another sale, the dealers "took advantage of Mr. Perry" by selling approximately "50 vials of ketamine for approximately $11,000 in cash."

Iwamasa admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training, including performing multiple injections on the day Perry died. He pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, and, per Estrada, has already reached a plea agreement.

"The Ketamine Queen," Jasveen Sangha, allegedly maintained a stash house located in North Hollywood, California, used for the purpose of "manufacturing, storing, and distributing controlled substances, including methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and ketamine, a Schedule III controlled substance," according to court documents.

Sangha had previously been involved with selling ketamine, according to documents, and through Perry's death investigation, was indicted for her role in the 2019 overdose death of Cody McLaury.

Fleming worked as a broker between Sangha and clients, and at one point told Perry's assistant via text that she "only deals with high end and celebs. If it were not great stuff she'd lose her business."

Iwamasa agreed to purchase 25 vials on Oct. 14, 2023. One week later, on Oct. 23, Iwamasa requested "same as last time again over next 2 days," in a text message with Fleming. The ketamine delivered Oct. 24 was the drug that killed Perry four days later.

The indictment revealed that Iwamasa injected Perry at least 18 times between Oct. 25-27 and at least three times on the day that Perry died.

Rahmani believes the case is fairly cut and dry.

"It's a really strong case. The text messages are so damning, and multiple defendants have already pleaded guilty about this based on the writing on the wall. The dealers have no defense whatsoever. They don't have a DEA license or any reason to have ketamine or methamphetamine, so they're done."

Sangha and Plasencia were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Sangha was also charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

If convicted of all charges, Sangha would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Plasencia would face up to 10 years in federal prison for each ketamine-related count and up to 20 years in federal prison for each records falsification count.

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of his plea agreement. The San Diego-based doctor admitted to selling ketamine to Plasencia, including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic.

Eric Anderson, a former prosecutor and current counsel at Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae LLP, told Fox News Digital the charges levied against those accused in Perry's death are simple.

"If your drug dealing leads to the death of a prominent person, then you will be charged with murder, and it will not go unnoticed," Anderson said.

"Perry was a beloved celebrity with substance abuse issues that were well known. He was very public about it and his work to stay sober. Here, the allegations are that people close to him, with great access to him, played upon that vulnerability and laughed about it. Even after prior warnings that their conduct of providing and injecting him with ketamine was a serious health risk to Perry, they allegedly kept doing it."

Rither Alabre, a former New York prosecutor and partner in White Collar Group at Blank Rome LLP, told Fox News Digital that prosecutors are "definitely sending a strong message" to dealers by charging them in this high-profile case.

"There has been a recent trend of prosecutors charging dealers who provided the drugs that caused the deaths of other high-profile individuals," Alabre said.

"For example, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) charged the dealer of the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of actor Michael K. Williams (The Wire), and that dealer was ultimately sentenced last year to 10 years in prison. SDNY prosecutors also charged the dealer of the drugs that led to the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, and that dealer faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the two counts she is charged with."

Alabre noted the importance of federal prosecutors taking the lead on the Perry investigation due to access to more resources and the ability to work alongside additional agencies.

"The defendants are more likely to get much higher sentences in federal court," Alabre said. "In the case involving Perry’s death, one of the defendants faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. The prosecutors not only charged the dealers but also charged two doctors (not Perry’s regular doctors), who are alleged to have provided the drugs to the dealers, another sign of the strong message that prosecutors are sending in these types of cases."

