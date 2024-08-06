Five people charged in Matthew Perry death investigation

Federal and local law enforcement officials announced Thursday that multiple arrests were made in connection to the overdose death of Matthew Perry.

United States attorney Martin Estrada announced five defendants, including two doctors, were arrested and charged with multiple counts during a live press conference.

The "Friends" star died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. He was 54.

The defendants arrested are: Jasveen Sangha, 41, a.k.a. "The Ketamine Queen," of North Hollywood; Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, a.k.a. "Dr. P," of Santa Monica; Eric Fleming, 54, of Hawthorne; Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, of Toluca Lake, Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego.

Sangha and Plasencia are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Sangha is also charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Los Angeles Police Department officials previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that the department was still actively working on the investigation.

"The Department has an open and ongoing investigation into Matthew Perry‘s death," authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams said in an email that the department was working with the DEA and U.S. Postal Inspection Service to determine why Perry had so much ketamine in his system when he died in October, The Associated Press reported.

Perry's autopsy results, which were released in December, detected trace amounts of ketamine in his stomach. His death was listed due to the "acute effects of ketamine."

Other conditions that contributed to his death included "coronary artery disease, buprenorphrine effects," the report said. "Prescription medications and loose pills" were found at the residence.

"Alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, fentanyl were all not detected (negative)," the autopsy revealed.

"The exact method of intake in Mr. Perry's case is unknown," the report stated.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic drug with "established medical and surgical uses," the autopsy detailed. Perry reportedly received "ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety."

His last known treatment was more than one week prior to his death, but the medical examiner determined "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

No foul play was suspected, and no illegal drugs were reportedly found at the scene. Perry was laid to rest Nov. 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.