Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine in connection to Matthew Perry's death.

The San Diego doctor entered his guilty plea in a Los Angeles federal courtroom Wednesday. Chavez is one of three helping authorities go after two others charged in Perry's ketamine overdose.

Chavez faces a maximum sentence of 10 years. He remains out on bond until his sentencing after turning over his medical license and passport.

DOCTOR CHARGED IN MATTHEW PERRY'S KETAMINE OVERDOSE REMAINS FREE ON BOND, CANNOT PRACTICE MEDICINE

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean P. Rosenbluth previously ruled Chavez could remain free on bond with several restrictions, including turning over his passport and not working as a doctor, during an Aug. 30 court hearing.

While speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Chavez’s attorney, Matthew Binninger, said Chavez "is incredibly remorseful for what happened. Not just because it happened to Matthew Perry, but because it happened to a patient. He is trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here."

Perry's death on Oct. 28 was caused by "acute effects of ketamine," according to his autopsy, which was completed on Oct. 29. Drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects were listed as contributing factors.

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of his plea agreement. The San Diego-based doctor admitted to selling ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, including ketamine that he had diverted from his former clinic.

Chavez previously ran a ketamine clinic and allegedly submitted a bogus prescription in the name of a former patient to secure the drug. Plasencia allegedly taught Perry's assistant how to inject the actor with the drug.

Perry had been looking to find an additional ketamine source in the month before his death after the doctor he had been using wouldn't give him more of the drug, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Perry came across Plasencia, who allegedly reached out to Chavez for the ketamine. "I wonder how much this moron will pay," Plasencia texted Chavez, court documents showed. "Let's find out."

Plasencia pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Three others were also charged in connection to Perry's death; the actor's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, the "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha and middleman Erik Fleming. Iwamasa and Fleming both accepted a plea deal while Sangha pleaded not guilty and will face a joint trial with Plasencia.

The "Ketamine Queen" was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine along with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.