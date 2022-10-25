Expand / Collapse search
Published

Matthew Perry opens up about challenges of finding true love when you're rich

The 'Friends' star revealed personal wealth is the important asset he's looking for in a romantic partner

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Matthew Perry claimed he spent "probably $9 million" trying to get sober through the years.

PRICE OF LOVE - Matthew Perry on the challenges of finding true love when you're filthy rich. Continue reading here…

‘I’LL BE THERE' - Leslie Jordan sings about heaven in video posted shortly before his death. Continue reading here…

‘EPIC NIGHT’ - Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation.' Continue reading here…

‘UNGRACIOUS’ - James Corden breaks silence on allegations of abusive behavior at New York restaurant: 'It was ungracious.' Continue reading here…

Late-night host James Corden broke his silence about Keith McNally's accusations against him on Monday night.

‘I KNOW MY AUDIENCE’ - 'White Chicks' star Marlon Wayans pushes back on cancel culture, vows to never self-censor. - Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Dolly Parton, Michelle Pfeiffer, others mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Rest in peace lil' brother.' Continue reading here…

U.S. actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. 

U.S. actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022.  (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

DONE WITH DISNEY - Tim Burton is 'done' working with Disney after 'horrible big circus' filming 'Dumbo.' Continue reading here…

WHEEL OF SCANDAL - Pat Sajak jokes about getting a Vanna White tattoo on his chest. Continue reading here…

CRYPTIC MESSAGE? - Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan shares cryptic quote about break-ups while NFL star deals with divorce rumors. Continue reading here…

(Mariah Carey announces Christmas concerts at Madison Square Garden and Scotiabank Arena.)

HOLIDAY CHEER - Mariah Carey announces Christmas concerts at Madison Square Garden and Scotiabank Arena. Continue reading here…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

