Mariah Carey announces Christmas concerts at Madison Square Garden and Scotiabank Arena

Mariah Carey has announced two Christmas concerts in honor of the holiday season.

The "All I Want For Christmas is You" singer made the announcement on social media, sharing that she would be doing two shows, one in Toronto and one in New York.

"It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! Come celebrate Christmas with me this December!" Carey wrote via social media.

MARIAH CAREY SAYS SHE WAS ‘LOCKED AWAY’ IN FIRST MARRIAGE TO TOMMY MOTTOLA IN MEGHAN MARKLE'S PODCAST

"lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!! Tickets on sale 10/28 at 10am on ticketmaster.com," Carey ended her post.

The first of the two shows will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on December 11 and the second will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

This announcement follows a previous announcement made by the singer on October 9, where she posted about her new Christmas book "The Christmas Princess," which comes out on November 1.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Tickets for Carey's two shows go on sale October 28 at 10am.