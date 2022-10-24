Pat Sajak jokes about getting a Vanna White tattoo on his chest

Pat Sajak has been known to speak his mind as host of "Wheel of Fortune," and he just shocked viewers with a racy joke about tattoos and body piercings.

On "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" — a spin-off of the iconic show he has hosted for more than four decades — Sajak was discussing charitable work the celebrity players are involved in, as they play for an organization of their choice.

While speaking with Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, Sajak asked the rocker if he is still hosting the tattoo competition show "Ink Master."

"I was gonna have a little tattoo of Vanna put on my chest, but I didn't," the host joked with Madden.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST PAT SAJAK RIPPED ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR PHOTO WITH MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Nicole Richie's husband exclaimed, "It's never too late!" The camera then panned to a laughing Vanna White, Sajak's co-host.

Sajak kept the joke going further, saying, "I was afraid it would take away from my nipple ring."

PAT SAJAK CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF HOSTING 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' WITH FANS UPSET BY LACK OF TRIBUTE

Madden guffawed at the comment, as well as other celebrities like "How I Met Your Father" actress Francia Raisa and "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis, before saying, "I actually think it would complement the nipple rings, Pat."

"Well no need to say that again," stated Sajak, before reverting the conversation back to promoting the stars' involvement with charities.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

By the end of the ABC show, Madden won over $100 thousand for his charity selection MIB Agents. The nonprofit organization aims to provide resources to children with osteosarcoma and aid their families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP