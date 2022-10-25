'White Chicks' star Marlon Wayans pushes back on cancel culture, vows to never self-censor

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans defended his 2004 film "White Chicks" and said he will not censor his comedy over the fear of cancel culture.

Wayans said in a recent interview with BuzzFeed that movies like "White Chicks" are important in the current climate of cancel culture and censorship.

"I think they're needed," Wayans said. "I don't know what planet we're on, where you think people don't need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor."

"White Chicks" is a comedy film starring Wayans and his brother, Shawn Wayans, as FBI agents who go undercover as two stereotypical blonde-haired white women, by using whiteface, to solve a kidnapping plot. The movie was made with a $37 million budget and grossed more than $113 million at the box office.

"It's sad that society is in this place where we can't laugh anymore," the comedian said in the interview. "I ain't listening to this damn generation. I ain't listening to these folks: These scared-ass people, these scared executives. Y'all do what you want to do? Great. I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them."

Wayans, 50, also pointed out that his fans have not taken issue with his style of comedy.

"If you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I'll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience," he explained. "My audience comes to my shows every weekend, and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we've always told the worst joke the best way."

The "White Chicks" star even supported the idea of the film having a sequel in an interview with Variety last year.

"I think ‘White Chicks 2’ is necessary," Wayans said at the time. "I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit."