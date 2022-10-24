Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan shares cryptic quote about break ups while NFL star deals with divorce rumors

Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan shared a cryptic quote about relationships ending while the football star deals with marital issues in the public eye.

Brady and Moynahan dated for three years and ended their relationship shortly before the NFL quarterback began his relationship with Gisele Bündchen in 2006.

"Not everything is meant to be mended," the quote, originally shared by family and marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon, read. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation."

Moynahan didn't add her own thoughts about the subject to the post.

TOM BRADY SAYS THERE IS ‘NO RETIREMENT IN MY FUTURE’ DESPITE BUCS' STRUGGLES

Brady has been fielding divorce rumors as he and wife Gisele Bündchen work out reported marital issues. Sources have claimed that the marital issues between Bündchen and Brady are "nothing new."

"[The problems] are 10 years old," an insider told People magazine. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

Multiple sources told the outlet that Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL caused "a lot of tension" between the couple.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winner announced he actually was not retiring.

Psychotherapist Robi Ludwig explained to Fox News Digital that Brady likely cannot "focus" on his family while playing professional football.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My sense is Gisele wants Tom to focus on her and the family in a way that he can’t while working as a professional football player," Ludwig said. "When Tom is playing football, he’s all in. The focus has to be primarily on himself, which is a problem. Does Gisele think Tom is self-centered and selfish? I suppose we’ll find out."

"I would imagine Gisele wants her feelings, wishes and goals to matter, in addition to her husband's. All relationships have conflicts. It’s how these conflicts are handled that determine the quality of the relationship."

Brady and the Brazilian supermodel have been married since 2009.

The couple share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also shares son Jack with Moynahan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP