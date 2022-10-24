Celebrities mourn the loss of Leslie Jordan: 'Put a smile on the faces of so many'

Legendary comedian Leslie Jordan died following a car crash in Los Angeles Monday. He was 67.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a car collision at approximately 8:50 a.m. in the Hollywood division.

Officer Moore said authorities responded to a "medical emergency" shortly before 9 a.m.

Celebrities have flocked to social media to share their condolences and kind words for the late star.

Lynda Carter

"Wonder Woman" actress Lynda Carter took to Twitter to remember Jordan.

"Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos," she wrote.

"What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul," Carter concluded.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton took to Instagram on Monday to share that she is "as hurt and shocked as if she lost a family member." She referred to Jordan as her "lil brother."

"Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member," her Instagram post began.

"Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed,’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother."

Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik, Jordan's "Call Me Kat" co-star, the cast and the show's producers shared a statement with Fox News Digital honoring the late comedian.

"There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," the statement began.

"Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

Sean Hayes

"My heart is broken," "Will & Grace" actor Sean Hayes wrote on Twitter. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with."

"Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend," he concluded.

Dylan McDermott

"American Horror Story" star Dylan McDermott took to Instagram to honor Jordan.

"We lost a great one today," Jordan's co-star began. "Leslie Jordan was a wonderful friend to me. Leslie and I met on American Horror Story and made each other laugh. We talked on the phone recently about doing another show together as twin brothers. He truly was my brother. Love you Leslie. I will miss you dearly…"

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B took to Twitter on Monday to share her condolences.

"I love him," she tweeted with several crying emojis.

In 2020, Jordan went viral on social media after dancing to her and Meg Thee Stallion's "Wap."

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race took to Twitter to remember the comedian: "Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all."

Michelle Pfeiffer

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram on Monday to share that Jordan "was a light to so many."

"I just heard the devastating news of the beloved Leslie Jordan’s passing," she began. "Leslie was such a light for so many."

She continued: "Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during this lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times. He lived everyday to bring joy to every one he came in contact with. Such a talent. Such an extraordinary human being. Such a loss. Rest well my friend."

Lance Bass

Former 'NSYNC star Lance Bass took to Instagram following the news of Jordan's passing.

"Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend," he wrote alongside an image of the comedian.

Kiersten Warren

Actress Kieresten Warren took to Twitter to honor Jordan.

"So gutted to hear the tragic passing of Leslie Jordan," she wrote.

"He played Cletus Huntley on Maximum Bob, my manager. He was a genius character actor and I loved running into him at Starbucks on Melrose and having a good gossip about all of you. Will desperately miss him," Warren concluded.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.