Published

Matthew McConaughey calls for responsible gun ownership in emotional White House press briefing

Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, Texas, pleaded with political leaders on Tuesday to take action

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
‘LIFE PRESERVATION PROBLEM’- Matthew McConaughey calls for responsible gun ownership in emotional White House press briefing. Continue reading…

LEGAL WOES- Paramount hit with 'Top Gun: Maverick' copyright lawsuit. Continue reading…

BIG PROMOTION- Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez makes partner after major win. Continue reading… 

THEN AND NOW- A look at iconic rock star Bon Jovi. Continue reading…

Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

ROYAL KIDS- Prince Louis, 4, goes viral again during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Continue reading…

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

CANDID SNAPSHOT- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release new photo of daughter Lilibet on her first birthday. Continue reading…

70-YEAR REIGN- Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: a look at the festivities. Continue reading…

Johnny Depp and attorney Camille Vasquez.

Johnny Depp and attorney Camille Vasquez. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TIME BEHIND BARS- Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney pleads guilty to DUI, will serve jail time: reports. Continue reading…

Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II. (Chris Jackson)

REST IN PEACE- Bon Jovi founding bassist Alec John Such dead at 70. Continue reading…

STAR-STUDDED LOOKS- MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 red carpet fashion. Continue reading…
 

Alec John Such of Bon Jovi.

Alec John Such of Bon Jovi. (Ian Dickson/Redferns)

Mariah Haas is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

