Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Bon Jovi founding bassist Alec John Such dead at 70

Alec John Such was a founding member of the band Bon Jovi

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bon Jovi founding member and bassist Alec John Such has died. He was 70.

The band confirmed his passing on Twitter Sunday afternoon with a graphic including his year of birth and death with a "Bon Jovi forever" logo above his name. 

It's unclear how the musician passed away.

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such," Bon Jovi posted on their Twitter account

"He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. … To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly."

Alec John Such of Bon Jovi performing on stage at Wembley Arena, London 14 May 1993. 

Alec John Such of Bon Jovi performing on stage at Wembley Arena, London 14 May 1993.  (Ian Dickson/Redferns)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending