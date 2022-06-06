Prince Louis, 4, goes viral again during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson, Prince Louis, stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton had enough of the four-day weekend. During the Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, the 4-year-old was spotted in the Royal Box shushing his mother by placing his hand over her mouth.

While the duchess attempted to speak with her son, Louis covered his eyes. During another moment, he held his hand up to his nose and stuck his tongue out at the duchess. The 40-year-old tried to scold her son, but Louis continued to make funny faces to the amusement of viewers around him.

Despite the duchess trying to politely stop the child, most likely through gritted teeth, Louis continued making a series of funny faces. Mike Tindall, who is married to William’s cousin Zara Tindall, was spotted jokingly telling the child that he was watching him.

Louis later ran over to his grandfather, Prince Charles, and happily sat on his lap. He then rushed over to sit between his mother and sister, Princess Charlotte, where he continued to stick his tongue out and dance along with the pageant performers.

At one point, Louis tried to casually put his feet up on Charlotte’s lap. But the 7-year-old, who had enough of his antics, immediately pushed her little brother off her before calmly watching the show.

Various family members attempted to entertain the restless little boy during the lengthy event by pointing out anything to him from planes to flags. Still, it didn’t stop Louis from yawning and entertaining himself with a pillow over his head.

The comical spectacle quickly went viral on social media.

During Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, Louis made many memorable moments. An image of him covering his ears and yelling next to the queen quickly became a meme.

The Platinum Jubilee marked the queen’s 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old made a surprise appearance alongside her heirs on the palace balcony in time for the finale. Elizabeth had previously skipped several events due to ongoing mobility issues.

Middleton made sure to reel in Louis for the heartfelt appearance.

The royal pageant is estimated to have cost up to $18 million to organize. It is the queen's fourth since she became monarch in February 1952 after the death of her father King George VI. The first royal pageant was in honor of George III in 1809, which celebrated 50 years of his reign.

Elizabeth is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.