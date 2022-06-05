Go Back
  Published
    12 Images

    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 red carpet fashion

    Vanessa Hudgens was tapped to host the annual MTV awards show, which honors the best in film and television, from duos to kisses to competition series.

  • Paris and Kathy Hilton at the MTV Awards
    Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California
     Presley Ann / Getty Images
  • Kristin Cavallari shows some skin in a YSL number
     Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez
    Jennifer Lopez attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 
    Emma McIntyre/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Chrishell Stause walks the red carpet solo in Santa Monica
    Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo at MTV Awards in Santa Monica
    Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
  • GFlip attends MTV Awards
    G Flip attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images
  • The Selling Sunset stars joined the cast at the awards show
    Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images
  • Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa married in October
    Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
     Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images
  • The stars posed on the red carpet at the awards show
    Jay Ellis and Snoop Dogg attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images
  • 'Top Gun' actor Glenn Powell at MTV Awards
    Glenn Powell posed ahead of the MTV Awards in Santa Monica
    Michael Tran / Getty Images
  • Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne represent RHOBH cast at MTV awards
    Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel brought daughter Bryn Hoppy to MTV awards
    Former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel walked the red carpet with daughter Bryn Hoppy
    Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic / Getty Images
