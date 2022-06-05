Move Back
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 red carpet fashion
Vanessa Hudgens was tapped to host the annual MTV awards show, which honors the best in film and television, from duos to kisses to competition series.
- Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Californiaread more
- Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.read more
- Jennifer Lopez attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.read more
- Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.read more
- Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.read more
- G Flip attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.read more
- Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.read more
- Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022read more
- Jay Ellis and Snoop Dogg attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, Californiaread more
- Glenn Powell posed ahead of the MTV Awards in Santa Monicaread more
- Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.read more
- Former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel walked the red carpet with daughter Bryn Hoppyread more
