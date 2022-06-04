Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney pleads guilty to DUI, will serve jail time: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Don Rooney of the pop-country group Rascal Flatts has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge from last year, court documents show, according to reports.

Rooney, 46, the band’s former lead guitarist, will spend just two days in jail after his plea over driving while impaired in Franklin, Tennessee on the morning of September 9, 2021, when he crashed his car into a tree, Tennessean reported.

While the Class A misdemeanor carries up to 11 months and 29 days of jail time, the remainder of Rooney’s sentence was suspended, according to the report.

Rooney is required to report for jail on June 8 by 3 p.m. and will be required to complete a DUI training.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. and Rooney previously blamed crashing his BMW on a deer attempting to cross the road, TMZ reported.

The musician said he attempted to veer around the deer when he went off the road and hit the tree.

Officers from the Williamson County Sheriff's office initially found, arrested, and charged Rooney with the DUI after they smelled alcohol on his breath and he failed multiple field sobriety tests.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail before he posted a $2,500 bond.

Shortly after the incident, Rooney‘s former bandmate Gary LeVox said he was "heartbroken" to hear of it.

"But you know what? I think God gets your attention in different ways. I just wish him the best, and I hope he gets everything that he needs to get well and take care of whatever issues he's got going on. There's power in prayer," LeVox said.

The band, which was composed of Rooney, LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus, unexpectedly announced in 2020 that they were breaking up and slated a farewell tour. The "Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour" never kicked off, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeMarcus’ wife Allison told Fox News Digital the band could still get back together for the tour.

"I do believe the band will be back together once again because they’re all still friends and partners in business, and they’ve had such a strong run for so long," she said.