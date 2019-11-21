Matthew McConaughey recalls near-death encounter: 'It gave me bit of a scare'

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about his near-death experience in Australia.

The movie star, who is currently on a press trip in the country to promote Wild Turkey whiskey alongside his eco-cabin business, spoke about the time he encountered a venomous snake in the land down under.

Speaking with "Today," McConaughey revealed his favorite Australian animal to be the brown snake and mentioned that he almost got bit by one during a previous trip to Australia.

“When I was here, I almost stepped on [a brown snake]. I should have been bitten,” McConaughey said, recalling the time he was visiting a friend in Warnervale.

“It was a bit dark. It went right through my legs and gave me bit of a scare.”

McConaughey noted his friend’s shocked response to the near-death experience.

“My friend came over, and they caught it and said, ‘That’s a brown snake, mate… that could have really sucked.’”

“That’s [why it’s] my favorite animal, because it didn’t bite me,” McConaughey said.

The brown snake is native to eastern and central Australia and is considered to be the world’s second-most venomous land snake.

A bite from the brown snake can result in hemorrhage, cardiovascular collapse and cardiac arrest.