Matthew McConaughey celebrates 50th birthday by joining Instagram

Actor Matthew McConaughey is feeling "alright, alright, alright" on his 50th birthday, and is celebrating by joining Instagram.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star shared a video in which he opens up about joining social media.

"When people come to my page, I want them to see me," McConaughey said in the post on Monday. "This is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world and I'm a little bit nervous about it."

"Quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue, I'm not sure I want to have a dialogue," McConaughey continued. "But I've learned you have to have the dialogue to have the monologue... So I'm looking forward to sharing who I am, I'm looking forward to seeing if what I want to share translates."

The actor said he hopes his content will tickle funny bones, make viewers think, take a quiet moment or make their heart swell.

"Let's have some fun with it though," McConaughey concluded. "But remember, let's keep the high eye, not the low eye."

McConaughey has already garnered 162,000 followers and is following famous friends like Reese Witherspoon and Jimmy Fallon.

Actress Salma Hayek posted a birthday wish for McConaughey on her own page.

"Happy birthday to my dearest Matthew McConaughey who has also joined Instagram today..." Hayek's caption read. "I'll have to teach you some of my tricks."