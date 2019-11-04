Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Matthew McConaughey celebrates 50th birthday by joining Instagram

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 4Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 4 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is feeling "alright, alright, alright" on his 50th birthday, and is celebrating by joining Instagram.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star shared a video in which he opens up about joining social media.

"When people come to my page, I want them to see me," McConaughey said in the post on Monday. "This is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world and I'm a little bit nervous about it."

"Quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue, I'm not sure I want to have a dialogue," McConaughey continued. "But I've learned you have to have the dialogue to have the monologue... So I'm looking forward to sharing who I am, I'm looking forward to seeing if what I want to share translates."

The actor said he hopes his content will tickle funny bones, make viewers think, take a quiet moment or make their heart swell.

"Let's have some fun with it though," McConaughey concluded. "But remember, let's keep the high eye, not the low eye."

McConaughey has already garnered 162,000 followers and is following famous friends like Reese Witherspoon and Jimmy Fallon.

Actress Salma Hayek posted a birthday wish for McConaughey on her own page.

"Happy birthday to my dearest Matthew McConaughey who has also joined Instagram today..." Hayek's caption read. "I'll have to teach you some of my tricks."