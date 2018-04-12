Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey team up to launch new whiskey flavor

While you may never be able to live like Academy Award winning movie star Matthew McConaughey, you can at least drink like him.

The Texas native announced yesterday that he and legendary Wild Turkey Distillery have released a new whiskey, Wild Turkey Longbranch, which was crafted to please the discerning award winning actor’s palate.

“Inspired by McConaughey's Kentucky and Texas roots, this rare small-batch Kentucky bourbon is refined with Texas Mesquite and oak charcoals – a unique method that deepens the flavor and complexity of the whiskey,” the press release said.

15 CELEBRITY-OWNED ALCOHOL BRANDS

To develop Longbranch’s signature flavor, McConaughey and Master Distiller Eddie Russell spent two years testing and countless hours swapping notes to come up with the two charcoal filtration methods that gives the unique blend, made with 8-year-old Wild Turkey Bourbon, its smooth and smoky finish.

“When we were creating Wild Turkey Longbranch, we talked at length about how to make a product that represents elements of both Texas and Kentucky," said Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell. "Our goal was to make a straight bourbon whiskey with a soft sweetness that was still unmistakably Wild Turkey. The result was a bourbon that we both truly enjoy drinking neat, and look forward to sharing with others."

"Longbranch, in its simplest form, is an extended hand, inviting a friend into your family," McConaughey says. "So the branch that was extended to me from the Russells was a long one, one that reached from Kentucky to Texas and back again. I offered the Mesquite from my great state to add to their legendary Kentucky whiskey and together we made Longbranch."

Though this isn’t the first collaboration with Wild Turkey and the southern star – McConaughey has served as the brand’s creative director since 2016 – it is the first time the brand has rolled out a whiskey with McConaughey’s name on the bottle. According to the press release, it is actually the first time Wild Turkey has unveiled a product that has a signature of someone other than Master Distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The groundbreaking Wild Turkey Longbranch will be available at stores nationwide for $39.99 in May.