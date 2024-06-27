Mark Wahlberg has relatable dad moment as he visits daughter at college

Mark Wahlberg experienced a relatable dad moment while visiting his daughter Ella at college.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old actor shared photos of himself patiently accompanying the 20-year-old student on a shopping trip while spending time with her at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.

In one snap, the "The Family Plan" star was pictured lounging in a chair next to racks of dresses at a clothing boutique.

"When you go visit your daughter at college and end up in Love Shack Fancy #family #girldad," Wahlberg wrote in the caption of his Facebook post, adding emojis of a dress, shopping bags, a money bag and a smiley face with its tongue sticking out.

In another photo, Wahlberg and Ella posed with their arms around each other as they flashed bright smiles.

The two-time Academy Award winner also posted the photo of himself with Ella on Instagram, writing, "So proud of this young lady," adding emojis of red hearts, a smiley face surrounded by hearts and a smiley face blowing a kiss.

Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, with whom the actor also shares daughter Grace, 14, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan Joseph, 15, shared her husband's post on her own Instagram page.

In the comments section, Wahlberg posted three smiley-face-with-tears emojis and later added red heart and raising hands emojis.

Ella also took to the comments of her mother's post, writing, "Charleston boy."

During an interview on the "Today" show last November, Wahlberg shared that he harbored some regrets over not attending college after he and Durham visited Ella for parents' weekend.

"She’s just so happy there," he shared. "She’s really thriving."

Wahlberg continued, "We just went to parents' weekend, you know with the sorority girls and the frat house. It was like, 'Oh my God.' I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw (this)."x

However, the actor later shared that he had a taste of the college life when he crashed a fraternity party over parents' weekend.

"They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas," Wahlberg recalled during a December interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town."

"It was nuts," he added. "Parents' weekend was incredible."