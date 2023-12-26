Mark Wahlberg, wife enjoy Christmas beach vacation as he shares health tips: ‘No better way to start the day’

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham enjoyed the beach in Barbados over Christmas weekend, looking fit as they soaked up the sun.

The couple was seen strolling the sand on Christmas Eve, as she stunned in a black off-the-shoulder one piece, and he wore white swim trunks. The "Father Stu" star was also seen on the beach Tuesday in purple and black flowered trunks.

But even when he's on vacation, Wahlberg does not let his fitness routine slide. On Christmas Day, the 52-year-old shared a not-for-the-faint-of-heart health tip in a video he posted to Instagram.

"Merry Christmas everybody," Wahlberg said as he climbed into an ice bath in his swim shorts. "No better way to start the day than a cold plunge. Stay prayed up and God bless you. All over the world no matter where you are, take time to give thanks and be grateful."

Durham, 45, also shared a photo on Christmas Day of the couple posing in front of a Christmas tree. She captioned the post with three heart emojis, a Christmas tree and a candle.

In a morning post on Tuesday, the "Uncharted" actor shared another video of himself working out in a gym that was captioned "No days off. Don’t wait until the new year."

Even though he’s known for his intense, early morning workouts, Wahlberg told Fox News Digital last month that he is newly prioritizing rest and recovery as part of staying fit to avoid injuries.

"I mean, look, I just, you know, get more and more injuries and not recovering the way I should," he said. "There's no reason why anybody, never mind somebody at 52 years old, needs to be training seven days a week and then doing two a days. You're just putting a pounding on your body and recovery, you know, God has given us the best possible gifts. One of them is sleep right to recover and to heal and also even cold water," he added, referring to cold plunges.

He added, "Taking a cold plunge and doing that, resting two days a week and really kind of just focusing on being able to move and feel good for the long haul and hopefully drag this beautiful thing called life for as long as possible, as opposed to just worrying about aesthetically trying to get bigger and stronger and then ultimately getting injured."

Last weekend, Durham also shared a photo of what appeared to be her family, including their children, at the Las Vegas airport.

She captioned the post, "What do 4 teenagers,1 college kid and one family friend have in common? A free vacation," along with a palm tree emoji.

Wahlberg recently moved his family to Las Vegas from Los Angeles.

"It's a real sense of community," he told Fox News Digital. "It's very small. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody's kind of looking out for everybody. All kids are all dialed in and not a lot of other distractions, which has been great."

Last week, at the premiere of his action/comedy movie "The Family Plan," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital his plan for the holidays was "hanging with the family. Family plan is always the plan."

Durham and Wahlberg share daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17 and Brendan, 15.