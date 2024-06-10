Expand / Collapse search
Exclusive

Mark Wahlberg counts faith, family as keys to his success in Hollywood, beyond

‘Father Stu’ star recently opened new restaurant — with blessing from bishop

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Mark Wahlberg told Fox News Digital he fully credits his Catholic faith for his ongoing success.

Mark Wahlberg has achieved incredible Hollywood success from humble beginnings and credits his devotion to faith and hard work for taking him there.

"My faith, my faith and my family and just finding good balance. But I have to attribute all my success to my faith," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital at the opening of his new restaurant, Flecha.

During the opening night festivities, Wahlberg had Diocese of Orange Christ Cathedral Bishop Kevin W. Vann bless the space with a little holy water and prayer.

Wahlberg has never been one to shy away from sharing his beliefs.

Mark Wahlberg looking at a bishop at his restaurant

Mark Wahlberg celebrated the opening of his new restaurant with the blessing of a bishop. (Flecha)

Last year, the Oscar-nominee told Fox News Digital that his faith is "just the most important aspect of my life."

"It's the most important thing. It's afforded me all the things that I've been able to accomplish in my life – my faith, my discipline," he continued.

Wahlberg’s faith has informed some of his career choices in the entertainment industry lately.

He’s appeared in films like "Father Stu," based on a true story of a rough and tumble boxer who became a Catholic priest and dealt with a rare muscular disease, and family-friendly films like "The Family Plan" and "Arthur the King."

Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg told Fox News Digital, "I have to attribute all my success to my faith." (Getty Images)

"I've always said that I hope God is a movie fan," Wahlberg said last year. "I mean, I've made some movies, whether it be ‘Boogie Nights’ or even ‘Ted’ where, you know, they could be a bit questionable."

He continued, "But I also don't want to compromise my artistic integrity. But as a parent and as a husband, those things definitely weigh into my decision-making. But I do like taking chances and risks."

The "Patriots Day" star, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on June 5, hopes his children will find a similar blend of discipline and risk-taking.

Wahlberg is the father of four children with his wife, Rhea Durham: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.

Wahlberg with wife Rhea Durham and children Ella, Grace, Michael and Brendan in 2010. Michael is now a high school graduate and Ella is in college.

Wahlberg with wife Rhea Durham and children Ella, Grace, Michael and Brendan in 2010. Michael is now a high school graduate and Ella is in college. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael recently graduated from high school, and Wahlberg is supportive of what he and his siblings want to pursue, as long as they put in the effort.

"I just want them to figure out what it is they want to do and then pursue it with all, with everything that they have, to be passionate about it and put in the work, and the best thing I can do is be an example and show them how hard I’m willing to work to be successful and to make my dreams come true," Wahlberg said. 

Close up of Mark Wahlberg smiling on the red carpet

Wahlberg said he wants his kids to "be passionate" about their pursuits "and put in the work." (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

He continued, "And I just want them to go out there and work hard. If you work hard, there isn’t anything you can’t accomplish. I try to encourage people, despite where they come from, the obstacles they have to overcome, there isn’t anything you can’t accomplish if you’re willing to do the work."

