Mark Wahlberg was reminded he 'always wanted to be an athlete' after visiting his daughter at college

Mark Wahlberg's recent visit to his daughter's college sparked a lot of joy and a little regret.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Wahlberg, who co-founded his clothing line Municipal in 2019, recounted his trip to visit his daughter, Ella, for parents weekend at her college.

"When I went to Clemson for parents weekend, I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I was missing?’ Man … there's only a few regrets that I have, and that was definitely one of them – not having that experience," Wahlberg said. "Looks like they're having a lot of fun all the time. I don't know how much studying is going on, but they're having a good time."

Wahlberg, who has previously spoken on his regrets about skipping college, told Fox News Digital the sports teams at his daughter's school are "unbelievable" and reminded him just how much he wanted to be an athlete.

"I've always wanted to be an athlete, and that's why I think any time I've had the opportunity to play an athlete in a movie I'm kind of living vicariously through all those characters," Wahlberg explained.

"Whether it be Micky Ward in ‘The Fighter’ or Vince Papale in ‘Invincible.' I've played a hockey player, I've played with lots of athletes and now playing an adventure racer in ‘Arts of the King.’ I've always been able to fulfill those childhood fantasies of being an athlete by portraying one in the film," he added.

Along with his daughter Ella, 20, Mark and his wife of 14 years, Rhea Durham, share three other children: Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

The Wahlberg family recently moved to Las Vegas, and Mark says it has been "a much slower, quiet, contained lifestyle."

"It's a real sense of community. It's very small. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody's kind of looking out for everybody. All kids are all dialed in and not a lot of other distractions, which has been great," Wahlberg said.

"I moved to LA to be in the film business. I've only made a few films since I've lived in LA, and, I mean, look, I love LA. Miss the weather. I miss my friends and all of my hangouts, but I spent a lot of time kind of focusing on what I wanted to accomplish and my goals. And I wanted to make sure that the kids were in the best chance to pursue theirs and give them the best chance to succeed."

In October, Wahlberg told People magazine his family has no regrets regarding the move to Las Vegas.

"Everybody's adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy," he said.