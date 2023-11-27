Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive

Mark Wahlberg was reminded he 'always wanted to be an athlete' after visiting his daughter at college

Mark Wahlberg, founder of Municipal, visited his daughter Ella for parents weekend in October

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Mark Wahlberg 'regrets' skipping college Video

Mark Wahlberg 'regrets' skipping college

Mark Wahlberg said he regrets skipping college after visiting his daughter for parents weekend in October.

Mark Wahlberg's recent visit to his daughter's college sparked a lot of joy and a little regret.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Wahlberg, who co-founded his clothing line Municipal in 2019, recounted his trip to visit his daughter, Ella, for parents weekend at her college. 

"When I went to Clemson for parents weekend, I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I was missing?’ Man … there's only a few regrets that I have, and that was definitely one of them – not having that experience," Wahlberg said. "Looks like they're having a lot of fun all the time. I don't know how much studying is going on, but they're having a good time."

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg's recent visit to his daughter's college sparked a lot of joy and a little regret. (Denise Truscello)

MARK WAHLBERG IS PRIORITIZING ‘RECOVERY’ INSTEAD OF ‘INTENSE WORKOUTS’ AS HE GETS OLDER

Wahlberg, who has previously spoken on his regrets about skipping college, told Fox News Digital the sports teams at his daughter's school are "unbelievable" and reminded him just how much he wanted to be an athlete.

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg "regrets" skipping college 

Mark Wahlberg 'regrets' skipping college Video

"I've always wanted to be an athlete, and that's why I think any time I've had the opportunity to play an athlete in a movie I'm kind of living vicariously through all those characters," Wahlberg explained.

Mark Wahlberg, Ella

Mark Wahlberg admitted to having regrets about not attending college after visiting daughter Ella for parents weekend. (Mark Wahlberg/Instagram)

"Whether it be Micky Ward in ‘The Fighter’ or Vince Papale in ‘Invincible.' I've played a hockey player, I've played with lots of athletes and now playing an adventure racer in ‘Arts of the King.’ I've always been able to fulfill those childhood fantasies of being an athlete by portraying one in the film," he added.

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg says he "always wanted" to be an athlete 

Mark Wahlberg 'always wanted' to be an athlete Video

Along with his daughter Ella, 20, Mark and his wife of 14 years, Rhea Durham, share three other children: Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Wahlberg family recently moved to Las Vegas, and Mark says it has been "a much slower, quiet, contained lifestyle."

"It's a real sense of community. It's very small. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody's kind of looking out for everybody. All kids are all dialed in and not a lot of other distractions, which has been great," Wahlberg said.

mark wahlberg with his family

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, share four children. (Mark Wahlberg Instagram)

"I moved to LA to be in the film business. I've only made a few films since I've lived in LA, and, I mean, look, I love LA. Miss the weather. I miss my friends and all of my hangouts, but I spent a lot of time kind of focusing on what I wanted to accomplish and my goals. And I wanted to make sure that the kids were in the best chance to pursue theirs and give them the best chance to succeed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg says Las Vegas is "much slower" than Los Angeles

Mark Wahlberg says Las Vegas is 'much slower' than Los Angeles Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In October, Wahlberg told People magazine his family has no regrets regarding the move to Las Vegas.

"Everybody's adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy," he said.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending