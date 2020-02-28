Mark Wahlberg reveals how he lost 10 pounds in 5 days

Mark Wahlberg knows that a part of his job is looking the part -- but it's not as easy as it looks.

The actor, who is set to star in Netflix's "Spenser Confidential," directed by Peter Berg, revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was expected to be "ripped" for the role but was at a point in his life where he had been "eating what I want and drinking what I wanted."

Speaking to the outlet, Wahlberg confessed he went on a strict diet ahead of the film, resulting in him losing 10 pounds in just five days.

"We did 'Lone Survivor' right after '2 Guns' and before that I did 'Pain and Gain,' so I was really heavy and kinda bloated by the time we got to 'Lone Survivor,'" Wahlberg explained.

"And then we did 'Deepwater Horizon' where I was getting as heavy as possible drinking beer and fried food to play a guy who worked on an oil rig. Then we did 'Patriots' Day' where I was limping around, a cop who was kinda out of shape."

Wahlberg said he ate clean and "trained like a crazy person" for five months to meet Berg's needs. But he also saw dramatic results in less than a week after a liquid diet.

"I just did a bone broth and a fast and a cleanse and I literally lost 10 pounds in five days. I lost five percent body fat and I lost 20 points of visceral fat literally in five days," the "Ted" actor explained.

"Just bone broth and steamed vegetables after the first three days and then a little bit of protein at night and that was it," he continued.

Another big star who landed a role in the film is Post Malone. Wahlberg recalled what it took to get the "Circles" singer on board for his first-ever acting role.

"This whole idea of putting him in a film started at my house, at my wife's 40th birthday. We were hanging out, having a couple of drinks, and he was like, 'You know, I really wanna be in a movie. I'd really wanna die in a movie,'" Wahlberg recalled. "I said, 'Well, I don't know if I can kill you off in the movie, but we'd like to put you in the movie and maybe we can have a fight. I can beat the crap out of you and you can stab me.' And he said, 'Absolutely.'"

"Spenser Confidential" is set to debut on Netflix on March 6.