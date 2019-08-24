Tom Brady, Mario Lopez thirst over Mark Wahlberg's incredible abs

Mark Wahlberg is flaunting his hard work at the gym.

The Oscar nominee, 48, posted a photo Friday on social media showing off his ripped abs while on the set of his new Netflix movie, "Wonderland."

The shirtless snap quickly elicited responses from NFL quarterback Tom Brady and entertainment host Mario Lopez.

Brady wrote, "We are looking for some skill players," while Lopez commented, "Show em what fellas in their 40s are all about! You look awesome bro!"

Wahlberg has been following a rigorous diet and fitness routine for his new role as an ex-con turned undercover detective in the crime drama due out next year.

He regularly posts on Instagram how he hits the gym at 4 am and then again at 4 pm every day.

Wahlberg shared his workout with Men’s Journal: “My workouts start with RAMP, which stands for range of motion, activation, and movement prep — things like Spiderman stretch and hip bridges, plus foam rolling."

"Then we switch between bilateral and unilateral strength moves using mostly heavy bands, TRX, dumbbells, and kettlebells. The lower body work includes balance and agility drills," he added.