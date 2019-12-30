Mariah Carey becomes the first artist with No. 1 hits in four separate decades

Mariah Carey has broken yet another record.

Earlier this month, Carey's "All I Want for Chrismas Is You" hit No. 1 on the charts for the first time since its release 25 years ago, where it has remained since -- the song's run at No. 1 will stretch at least until Jan. 4, 2020, making her the first artist ever to have a No. 1 hit in four different decades.

"All I Want" is her 19th No. 1 hit overall, earning her the most No. 1 singles for a solo artist in history.

The 49-year-old singer's first number one hit was "Vision of Love" in 1990, which was followed by 13 others before the year 2000. Three hits came in the 2000s before "All I Want" would finally hit No. 1 in 2019, stretching into 2020.

Carey beats out the likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Usher, who all earned No. 1 hits in three decades.