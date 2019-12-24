Mariah Carey sued by former nanny for unpaid wages, 'emotional distress' after firing

Mariah Carey is being sued by a former nanny who claims she is suffering from emotional distress after the singer fired her over a year ago.

A woman named Maria Burgues filed the lawsuit against the "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer in Los Angeles court on Monday, claiming that Carey failed to pay her on numerous occasions in addition to being treated poorly by other members of her team, Variety reported.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Burgues accuses Carey of not paying her for "obliged" travel while Carey was on tour with her two children, Moroccan and Monroe.

The nanny also points the finger at Carey's bodyguard, Marcio Moto, who she claims put her in danger on multiple occasions.

In 2017, the nanny claimed Moto threatened to kick her out of a car while driving to Las Vegas. Burgues alleged she spoke up about the incident but nothing was done.

Additionally, the nanny claimed Moto nearly caused a car accident with her and Carey's two children in the car. The documents describe that Moto was "distracted" as he chatted with his girlfriend on the phone behind the wheel, Variety said.

Burgues also alleged in the suit that Carey yelled at her inside of a dance studio in front of several others after one of the singer's children left a class unannounced. Burgues claimed she was fired after the incident.

According to Variety, Burgues is seeking compensation for "severe emotional distress." The nanny also claimed she did not receive wage statements and was not paid for what she was owed at the time of her firing.

This is not the first lawsuit filed against the pop diva this year. In January, Carey filed a lawsuit against her former executive assistant, Lianna Shakhnazaryan, for violating their non-disclosure agreement. Hours later, the ex-assistant fired back with a lengthy lawsuit of her own, accusing Carey and her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, for a number of allegations including wrongful termination, retaliation, sexual harassment, among others.

Prior to that, Bulochnikov also filed documents against Carey accusing the singer of sexual harassment and breach of contract. Court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight at the time showed the two parties reached a resolution.

Despite the new lawsuit against her, Carey is having a wildly successful week, thanks to her holiday hit reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever this month. The singer released two music videos in the last week, with dozens of her famous friends appearing in the one released Monday on her YouTube channel.