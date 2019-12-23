Mariah Carey shares new 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music video featuring dozens of A-list celebs

Mariah Carey was gifted "one of the best Christmas gifts" of all time on Monday, and it came in the form of a music video for "All I Want for Christmas is You" featuring dozens of her famous friends.

Carey shared the A-list packed music video on her YouTube account, explaining that the video was a present she received from her "favorite artists" in honor of the song's 25th anniversary.

The star-studded video begins with a hilarious message from Tyler Perry, who pretends to not know how to pronounce the pop diva's first name.

MARIAH CAREY RELEASES NEW VIDEO FOR 'ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU' 25 YEARS AFTER RELEASE

"This song is for Mariah Carey," Perry says in a high-pitched voice as he stumbles over his words. "Mariah Carey, this song's for you. Here we go!"

The video montage features some of the world's most famous entertainers, including Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry, Laverne Cox, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest, Ciara and more.

In one shot, Katy Perry belts out the tune while snuggling with her tiny puppy named Nugget. The video also features Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner wearing "nice" and "naughty" santa hats, respectively. The music video also documents Kerry Washington, Brandi, Kelly Ripa and Snoop Dogg singing along to the lyrics in holiday attire.

MARIAH CAREY 'DIDN'T EXPECT' SUCCESS OF NO. 1 HOLIDAY HIT 'ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU'

Cox's cameo features the trans star dressed in red lingerie as she sings the song within what appears to be her home closet. Meanwhile, comedian Ali Wong gets up close and personal with a self-taken video in front of her Christmas tree.

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown also added a festive touch to the video, with her mouthing Carey's lyrics while hugging a giant blow-up snowman.

Carey's boyfriend and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka makes an appearance, in addition to Carey and Nick Cannon's twins, Monroe and Morocco, who dance and sing along to the chorus.

Carey expressed gratitude for her friends' involvement on Monday.

NEW YORK SUBWAY RIDERS HAVE EPIC SINGALONG TO MARIAH CAREY'S CHRISTMAS CLASSIC ON TRAIN PLATFORM

"WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten. I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought ta huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!" she wrote.

The new music video comes on the heels of Carey's Christmas song reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carey admitted in a recent interview with Billboard that even though the song dominates radio stations around the country each holiday season, she was shocked by its recent peak on the charts.

"I definitely didn’t expect it to hit number one, two weeks before Christmas," Carey confessed.