Madonna clarifies coronavirus antibody comment after tour in Paris: 'We are all healthy and well now'

Madonna is further explaining her post last week in which she revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

The 61-year-old singer posted that she's "not currently sick" but was under the weather while on her tour in Paris about seven weeks ago.

"I'm grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus — I am not currently sick," she clarified on social media on Wednesday.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time. We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the bandwagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!" she added.

Madonna made her original antibody announcement in her "quarantine diary" series on Instagram, which involves the Queen of Pop posting videos of herself in a dark room as she narrates out loud what she's typing on a typewriter.

"Took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies so tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car and I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in, I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air," Madonna says in the clip captioned "Quarantine Diary #14."

Last month, the pop icon revealed that she had lost three friends to the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, which included her cousin, her security guard's brother and music executive Orlando Puerto, who worked on many of Madonna's singles.

“We can’t always have a good day … I didn’t sleep last night, not one minute and today I have been dysfunctional," she said at the time.

Madonna has reportedly been sheltering in place in London. She also previously announced that she will be joining Bill and Melinda Gates in working with their foundation to find a cure for COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is unclear if testing positive for coronavirus antibodies can provide immunity from becoming infected again. A positive test result shows that a person's antibodies likely resulted in "an infection with SARS-Cov-2 or possibly a related coronavirus."

