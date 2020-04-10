Madonna reveals three friends have died from coronavirus in strange quarantine video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Madonna opened up about experiencing loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 61-year-old singer, who has been posting daily videos of herself in quarantine, revealed in her lastest upload that she's lost three friends who have succumbed to the virus.

In the strange video, Madonna sits at a desk in a dark room and types on a typewriter as guitar music plays in the background. “We can’t always have a good day … I didn’t sleep last night, not one minute and today I have been dysfunctional," she said.

“The pain-o-meter was on 10 and when it’s on 10, I just need to, want to, have to, get out of my body," Madonna added.

The pop icon then spoke about her recent losses in the last 24 hours, which included her cousin, her security guard’s brother, and music executive Orlando Puerta, who worked on many of Madonna’s singles.

“Today wasn’t a good day,” she said. “I’m over it.”

Madonna is reportedly sheltering-in-place in London. She announced last week that she was joining Bill and Melinda Gates in working with their foundation to find a cure for COVID-19.

"I’m joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation effort to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19. We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families," she wrote on her website.

"I’m talking about this: I am so impressed by the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator’s urgent efforts to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease.

"Harnessing the strength and knowledge of the research community, the Accelerator’s critical scientific progress will inform how we end this pandemic and prevent future impact from the virus. I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable," Madonna concluded.