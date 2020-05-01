Madonna says she's tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, plans to 'breathe the COVID-19 air'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Madonna has revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

The 61-year-old singer made the announcement in her "quarantine diary" series on Instagram, which involves the Queen of Pop posting videos of herself in a dark room as she narrates out loud what she's typing on a typewriter.

"Took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies so tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car and I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in, I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air," Madonna says aloud in the clip captioned "Quarantine Diary #14."

The update seemed to provide some relief for the "Like a Virgin" singer, who used the hashtags #stayhome #staysane.

"Here's the good news. Tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently," Madonna added. "Start over again."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is unclear if testing positive for coronavirus antibodies can provide immunity from becoming infected again. A positive test result shows that a person's antibodies likely resulted in "an infection with SARS-Cov-2 or possibly a related coronavirus."

Last month, the pop icon revealed that she had lost three friends to the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, which included her cousin, her security guard's brother, and music executive Orlando Puerto, who worked on many of Madonna's singles.

“We can’t always have a good day … I didn’t sleep last night, not one minute and today I have been dysfunctional," she said at the time.

Madonna has reportedly been sheltering in place in London. She also previously announced she was joining Bill and Melinda Gates in working with their foundation to find a cure for COVID-19.