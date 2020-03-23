Madonna shares a bizarre coronavirus-themed rant from the bathtub

Madonna posted a bizarre video of herself ranting about the coronavirus while lying nude in the bathtub.

The 61-year-old singer posted the strange video to Instagram in which she sits in a bathtub with what appear to be flower petals floating beside her. Ominous music scores the entire clip as the “Like a Prayer” singer stares blankly at her own knees and discusses the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” Madonna says dramatically.

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS PROMPTS MADONNA TO CANCEL PARIS SHOWS

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways," she continues.

She closes her rant with a message about togetherness, saying: “Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, 'we’re all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.’”

This isn’t the first time that Madonna has taken to social media to discuss the coronavirus. She posted to Twitter on March 20 to share a parody of her famous song “Vogue” in which she changed the lyrics to be coronavirus-themed.

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

The video caught the attention of famed parody songwriter Weird Al Yankovic, who responded to the post, writing: “See? Not so easy, is it?”

The outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened more than 339,259 people worldwide and has left more than 14,000 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 471, while infections passed 35,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coronavirus, for most, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.