Madonna pays tribute to co-star Mark Blum who died of coronavirus complications

Madonna shared a statement about Mark Blum, her co-star in the film “Desperately Seeking Susan" who died due to complications from the coronavirus.

Blum's widow, Janet Zarish confirmed reports of Blum's death to Fox News.

"My husband passed away yesterday, March 25th, from complications from the Corona Virus. He died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital," she said in an email on Thursday.

Later that day, the 61-year-old "Like a Virgin" singer took to Instagram where she shared two screenshots of her and Blum in the acclaimed 1985 movie along with a lengthy note in which she gave her condolences for his death.

“I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus,” Madonna shared Thursday. “This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones.”

She added: “I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. ♥️ we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!”

According to TheWrap, Blum was a fixture of the New York theater community who appeared on Broadway in Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers,” Gore Vidal’s “The Best Man” and many more. Born in New Jersey, Blum reportedly got his start on stage in the early 1970s before making the transition to the screen. He began with a role in the 1983 film “Lovesick” followed by “St. Elsewhere” the following year.

Blum also starred in the movie with actress Rosanna Arquette, who issued a statement on his death as well.

“I’m sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work,” Arquette told the Wrap. “I’m so sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum.”

More recently, Blum played Union Bob on the Amazon series “Mozart in the Jungle” and Mr. Mooney in the Netflix drama “You.”