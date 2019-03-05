Kelly Ripa 'still stunned’ by Luke Perry’s sudden death

Kelly Ripa was visibly upset on Tuesday while hosting her show, “Live With Kelly & Ryan."

She was discussing the news of her friend, Luke Perry, who passed away on Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

“It’s a tough day around here, it really is,” the 49-year-old former soap star said.

“We lost great friend to the show; a great guy. Luke Perry passed away yesterday very, very, very shockingly. And I am still stunned,” she admitted. “I woke up this morning thinking that there had to have been a mistake.”

Ripa continued: “I have to say, this was a good, good man. You won’t see a person say otherwise. He is a good man, a good soul. Conscientious, a gentleman, a dear friend of our family… of the 'Live' family.”

Ryan Seacrest also shared his memories of the late “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor, saying that “[Perry] charmed us, he entertained us, he made us smile.”

The ABC talk show then played a touching in-memoriam video. Ripa then began to get emotional while talking about Perry’s family.

“Our thoughts are with his family, of course, and his beloved children who he really thought about constantly. Like, that’s why he, like, went to work. They really were in his thoughts all the time.”

The two became close on the “Riverdale” set. Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, plays Veronica Lodge’s father on the CW series while Perry played Archie Andrews’ dad. In January, Ripa also guest-starred on one episode.

The actor’s rep confirmed his death to Fox News on Monday in a statement: “[Luke Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”