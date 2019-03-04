‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star Luke Perry’s most iconic roles, from ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ to 'Oz'

Luke Perry won the hearts of fans in the 1990s with his role as teen heartthrob Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills 90210” and most recently as Archie Andrews’ father Fred on “Riverdale."

The beloved actor has died at the age of 52, a rep confirmed to Fox News Monday. He was hospitalized last week after he suffered a “massive” stroke at his California home.

The successful actor's career began with soap operas, but when he earned his role on the '90s teen drama “Beverly Hills 90210,” he was launched into stardom.

In light of his shocking death, here’s a look at some of Perry’s most iconic acting roles.

“Beverly Hills, 90210”

Perry is easily best known for his role as the loner Dylan on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which he started in 1990 and continued until the show ended in 2000.

Though the character was beloved by many, in 2017, Perry told Us Weekly he wouldn't want his teenage daughter dating someone like Dylan.

“I know that brother, I know what he’s up to,” Perry said, later clarifying: "He’s absolutely a man of character, so she could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

In 1992, Perry landed the role of Oliver Pike for the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” film. His character was Buffy's love interest.

“Oz”

Perry played religious inmate Reverend Jeremiah Cloutier in the HBO crime series "Oz" from 2001 to 2002, who had been caught embezzling funds from his church.

The recurring role took Perry through ten episodes of the show before his character was killed by a biker gang.

“Riverdale"

In 2016, Perry landed the role of loving father Fred Andrews, Archie Andrews' father. His role brought him full circle, from his first major role onscreen as a heartthrob on a teen drama, to a father on a teen drama.