Lori Loughlin’s absence addressed on ‘Fuller House’ after college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin’s absence during the first half of “Fuller House” Season 5 was finally addressed.

John Stamos, who returned for the 15th episode titled “Be Yourself, Free Yourself” as Uncle Jesse, asked DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) for advice to find out which child is biting his daughter at school, Us Weekly reported on Tuesday.

As he comes up with a plan, DJ then wonders if her uncle should ask for Becky’s (Loughlin) approval.

“Aunt Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother,” Jesse told DJ during the episode. “I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.”

“Right, because she’d tell you not to do what you’re about to do,” DJ responded.

Loughlin, 55, starred as Becky Donaldson Katsopolis on Seasons 2-8 of “Full House” before reprising her role for several episodes of the Netflix reboot. However, the streaming service did not ask her back for the fifth and final season of “Fuller House” after she was arrested for her role in the national college admissions scandal.

The scandal involves dozens of wealthy parents accused of bribing their children’s way into elite universities or cheating on college entrance exams.

According to the outlet, the actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in March 2019 after they were accused of paying bribes to facilitate their daughters Bella Rose and Olivia Jade’s admission into the University of Southern California.

The outlet noted that while the couple initially pleaded not guilty to the bribery, money laundering and fraud charges against them, they changed their plea last month.

The former Hallmark Channel star and her spouse, 56, are set to be sentenced in August. For her role in the scandal, Loughlin is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, serve two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli’s plea deal includes five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, shared the outlet.

In October 2019, Loughlin’s former “Fuller House” co-star Bob Saget told Fox News he wanted to make it clear where he stood on the college admissions scandal.

“I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens,” the 64-year-old said at the time. “For a while, I was saying, ‘No comment,’ and now there’s just no point in talking about it because I’ve answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

“I’ve never had any friends growing up,” Saget added. “So, I’m lucky to have any in the first place.”

“Fuller House” is currently streaming on Netflix.