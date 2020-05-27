Lori Loughlin hoping to serve prison sentence at a different time than husband for daughters’ sake: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly hoping to serve their upcoming prison sentences at different times for the sake of their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella.

After more than a year of maintaining their innocence, the famous couple pleaded guilty to their role in the college admissions scandal that saw them allegedly pay $500,000 to get their daughters recruited to the University of Southern California as recruits on the crew team despite neither girl participating in the sport. Per the terms of their plea, Loughlin is aiming to spend two months behind bars while Giannulli will spend five.

A source close to the family told Us Weekly that the couple is hoping to stagger their respective prison sentences so that someone can be around to provide emotional support to their daughters, who are both in their '20s.

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the source explains. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

Although the couple officially pleaded guilty, the judge neither rejected nor accepted the terms of their plea agreement, saying he'll issue an official ruling after reviewing pre-sentencing reports. The couple is scheduled for official sentencing on Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. for Loughlin and 11:00 a.m. for Giannulli.

According to the source, Loughlin is now “preparing to be interviewed by the Bureau of Prisons for the pre-sentencing report which will be given to the judge to be used as guidance for formal sentencing.”

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.

In addition to prison time, Loughlin would also pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

A different source told the outlet that Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella, 21, are concerned about seeing their parents do time in prison.

“It will be surreal for Isabella and Olivia to visit them behind bars, but this is a much better outcome than what they envisioned,” the source told the outlet. “As embarrassing and awful as it’s been, Olivia and Isabella still love their mom deeply, and it pains them to see her suffer.”

Among the parents who have already pleaded guilty in the case is former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman. She served almost two weeks in prison after she admitted to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter’s entrance exam answers.