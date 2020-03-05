'Full House' cast: Where are they now?

When looking back on the late 1980s and '90s, it would be impossible to forget "Full House."

The iconic sitcom followed three grown men raising three young women after the passing of the Tanner family's matriarch.

Running from 1987 to 1995, the show was beloved by millions -- so much so that it spawned a spin-off decades later.

Here's a look at where the cast is now:

Bob Saget - Danny Tanner

Now 64, Bob Saget found continued success in television following his days on "Full House." Most notably, Saget served as host for "America's Funniest Videos" from 1989-1997. He also served as the narrator for the hit comedy "How I Met Your Mother."

Of course, he reprised his role as Danny Tanner in "Fuller House," but Saget's greatest accolade came in 2013 in the form of a Grammy nomination for best comedy album for his album "That's What I'm Talkin' About."

Candace Cameron Bure - D.J. Tanner

Candace Cameron Bure (then only Candace Cameron), played D.J. Tanner in "Full House," the resident angsty but kind-hearted teen. Since then, Bure, now 44, has found her niche in television movies.

In 2016, Bure returned to the role of D.J. in the show's spin-off "Fuller House," which she will lead until its end in June, with the release of the second half of the show's final season.

Bure also served as a co-host on "The View" for two seasons, earning herself a Daytime Emmy nomination for each year.

Jodie Sweetin - Stephanie Tanner

Jodie Sweetin hit a bit of a rough patch following her time on "Full House." The actress, now 38, began drinking alcohol as a teen, just after the show ended, which led to heavy drug use for many years. Sweetin detailed her drug addiction and journey to sobriety in her 2009 book "unSweetined."

Sweetin has fewer acting credits to her name than some of her co-stars, as she spent time working toward becoming a drug and alcohol counselor.

Sweetin returned to "Fuller House," playing a large role.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - Michelle Tanner

The world's favorite twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 33, were able to find success in several areas: film, television, video games and even fashion.

The two almost exclusively appeared together on-screen until giving up acting altogether and moving into the world of fashion design, where they still work today.

Mary-Kate's final role was a supporting one in the 2011 film "Beastly" while Ashley is credited for her appearance in 30 Seconds to Mars' 2013 music video for the song "City of Angels."

Neither returned for "Fuller House," despite being fan favorites, and Mary-Kate even earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work in "So Little Time."

Mary-Kate's divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy was recently revealed, with Mary-Kate requesting an emergency filing for the divorce because New York courts are currently only accepting emergency divorce filings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mary-Kate's request was turned down.

Dave Coulier - Joey Gladstone

"Full House" is Dave Coulier's most notable role, so it was no surprise to see him return for a handful of episodes of the spin-off.

Now 60, Coulier has lent his voice to a handful of television shows and often takes his comedy on the road, stand-up style.

John Stamos - Jesse Katsopolis

Now 56, John Stamos is one of the cast's most memorable faces.

Stamos followed up his time on "Full House" with a role in the show "ER," first appearing on the series in 2005 before taking on a more prominent role the next year until the show's end in 2009.

Known for his singing talent in "Full House," Stamos appeared in a handful of high-profile Broadway productions before recently appearing in the hit Netflix Drama "You."

Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed a son, Billy, in 2018.

Andrea Barber - Kimmy Gibbler

Andrea Barber was known for playing the goofy neighbor girl, Kimmy Gibbler, in "Full House," which is one of only 15 roles she's credited with playing.

Barber, 43, retired from acting and went back to school after finishing "Full House," earning a degree from Whittier College before earning her Master's in women's studies from the University of York in England.

While she doesn't have any other projects in the pipeline, Barber did return to "Fuller House," playing a lead in the series.

Lori Loughlin - Becky Katsopolis

A slightly late addition to the "Full House" party, Lori Loughlin first appeared in the show's second season.

The 55-year-old actress followed the show's success with roles in several short-lived television series, as well as pictures made for the small screen. She also appeared in episodes of "Fuller House."

What now follows Loughlin, however, is her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, recruited to the University of Southern California (USC) as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud. Their sentencings are scheduled for Aug. 21.