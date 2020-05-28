Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade looking to 'rebuild' her YouTube 'brand' after admissions scandal: report

Olivia Jade Giannulli is looking to the future.

These days, Giannulli's name is entangled with the nationwide college admissions scandal as her parents -- Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli -- have pleaded guilty in their case. The duo has been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, recruited to the University of Southern California (USC) as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

Before the scandal, however, Giannulli, now 20, was known as a YouTube beauty guru. She has more than 1.9 million followers on the platform.

After news of the scandal and the involvement of Giannulli's family broke, the YouTuber temporarily ceased sharing videos online, her last post being on March 10, 2019.

Months later, Giannulli made a return to YouTube in December that year, sharing a video explaining that her absence was due to her legal obligations not to speak about the lawsuit her parents were embroiled in.

Reactions to Giannulli's online return was mixed, and save for one more video in December, the influencer hasn't shared any new content online.

Now, it seems she's looking to return to the platform and put the past behind her.

“As far as her career, getting back on YouTube is still the end goal,” a source told Us Weekly. “But she knows that for a while she might face some struggle.”

When the scandal surfaced, Giannulli's sponsors began dropping like flies, but now, she reportedly feels that she may find new opportunities.

“She also knows that certain brands might want to capitalize on this whole situation and will be interested in working with her,” the source told the outlet. “It might not be her ideal picks, but she knows there is still a platform there for her and she will regroup and rebuild her brand in one way or another.”

Giannulli feels "confident," the source said, and her ambitions stem from her belief that "nothing lasts forever" as she prepares for a "slow rebuild."

Reps for Giannulli did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.