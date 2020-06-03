Lori Loughlin ‘would love to return to TV’ and ‘tell her side of the story’ after admissions scandal: source

Lori Loughlin reportedly still hopes she can return to the small screen in the future.

A source told Us Weekly for their newest issue that the actress “would love to return to TV” after pleading guilty to charges related to the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The 55-year-old is an “eternal optimist” who “eventually [wants to] tell her side of the story,” the insider alleged.

Prior to the scandal, the “Fuller House” alum was a staple on the Hallmark Channel and starred in several made-for-TV movies, as well as the period series “When Calls the Heart.” However, the network cut ties with Loughlin in March 2019.

Loughlin also had a recurring role on “Fuller House,” a Netflix reboot of the original sitcom “Full House.” She wasn’t asked back by the streaming service to appear in the fifth and final season.

Her absence during the first half of Season 5 was recently addressed.

John Stamos, who returned for the 15th episode titled “Be Yourself, Free Yourself” as Uncle Jesse, asked DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) for advice to find out which child is biting his daughter at school, Us Weekly reported on Tuesday.

As he comes up with a plan, DJ then wonders if her uncle should ask for Becky’s (Loughlin) approval.

“Aunt Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother,” Jesse told DJ during the episode. “I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.”

“Right, because she’d tell you not to do what you’re about to do,” DJ responded.

Loughlin starred as Becky Donaldson Katsopolis on Seasons 2-8 of “Full House” before reprising her role for several episodes "Fuller House." Loughlin was dropped after she was arrested for her role in the national college admissions scandal.

The scandal involves dozens of wealthy parents accused of bribing their children’s way into elite universities or cheating on college entrance exams.

The actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in March 2019 after they were accused of paying bribes to facilitate their daughters Bella Rose and Olivia Jade’s admission into the University of Southern California.

The outlet noted that while the couple initially pleaded not guilty to the bribery, money laundering and fraud charges against them, they changed their plea last month.

The former Hallmark Channel star and her spouse, 56, are set to be sentenced in August. For her role in the scandal, Loughlin is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, serve two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli’s plea deal includes five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, shared the outlet.

In October 2019, Loughlin’s former “Fuller House” co-star Bob Saget told Fox News he wanted to make it clear where he stood on the college admissions scandal.

“I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens,” the 64-year-old said at the time. “For a while, I was saying, ‘No comment,’ and now there’s just no point in talking about it because I’ve answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

“I’ve never had any friends growing up,” Saget added. “So, I’m lucky to have any in the first place.”

“Fuller House” is currently streaming on Netflix.