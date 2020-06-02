Olivia Jade's influencer brand is a 'dumpster fire' and 'dangerous to advertisers,' says expert

Lori Loughlin's eldest daughter, Olivia Jade, is attempting to rebuild her social media influencer brand and YouTube audience a year after the college admissions scandal news broke.

But the 20-year-old has faced backlash online for trying to make a comeback just as her mother and father, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty for their participation in the scandal and will each serve time behind bars.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.

"It's very hard [to make a comeback] when you're the subject of one of the biggest education scams in American history," branding and PR expert Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Fox News.

"Olivia's influencer [career] is a dumpster fire at this point and she does not present anything other than a stone-cold, crazy option for a marketer who is considering how to spend their discretionary funds to drive brand awareness," he explained.

Schiffer pointed out that nothing about her brand isn't proprietary, her fan base isn't loyal, and there are millions of wannabe makeup influencers saturating YouTube.

"Olivia presents a very toxic brand that is dangerous to advertisers because of her involvement in this criminal conspiracy to get her into college and take away a spot from someone that was more far more deserving," Schiffer said.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to Singer to get their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, recruited to the University of Southern California (USC) as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

But he does believe that Olivia can rehabilitate her brand with mountains of community work and time to seriously reflect on her participation in the scandal.

"The way for her to rebuild her brand would be to shut off her social media and to actually get in the community and roll up your sleeves and do work," Schiffer suggested. "Go out and help people."

He added, "The problem [Olivia] faces is he is battling her own narcissism, which requires her to be on camera. If she just could begin to have empathy and to have a better understanding of how she is viewed, which includes a tremendous level of distrust and disdain, that will go a long way,

If the judge accepts Loughlin and Giannulli's plea agreement, Loughlin would serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.