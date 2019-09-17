Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade deletes vulgar Instagram post

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade deleted an Instagram post in which she flipped the bird at the media amid her mom's college admissions scandal.

Last month, the 19-year-old beauty vlogger held both her middle fingers in the air like she just didn't care.

She captioned the snapshot, "@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet #close #source #says."

Her sister Bella commented at the time, "Not over you and this. QUEEN."

While no reason was given for her removal of the flippant post, it may have to do with Felicity Huffman's prison sentence.

Huffman, 56, was sentenced to 14 days behind bars after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May.

The "Desperate Housewives" star admitted to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She wrote that she'd considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

Huffman must also perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

Based on Huffman's fate, Loughlin's brood may be starting to take their own situation more seriously.

Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to alleged scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team despite neither girl ever being a rower. USC put the girls' enrollment statuses on hold amid an internal investigation into the scandal.

Giannulli and Loughlin refused the plea deal that other parents in the Operation Varsity Blues case – including Huffman – accepted. Giannulli, 56, and Loughlin then were slapped with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and may face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

A source admitted recently that Loughlin regretted not accepting a plea bargain following Huffman's sentencing.

"[Loughlin] didn’t understand the entire nature of the charges against her, and she wasn’t even sure if or how she had broken the law. It was very early, and she didn’t have all the information that she has now," the source said. "Based on what she understood at the time, she made the best choice for herself. Now there is no deal on the table, and she has to have faith that the courts and the prosecution will move fairly and not make an example out of her."

For her part, Olivia Jade rumored to be avoiding social media for a full year following the arrests of her parents, but she posted a tribute to mom Loughlin for the actress' 55th birthday in July before posting the rude body language snap.

Following Loughlin's arrest, Olivia Jade lost several endorsement deals, including sponsorships with Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder.