Lori Loughlin's daughters Olivia Jade, Isabella break social media silence to wish mom a happy 55th birthday

Lori Loughlin’s daughters broke their social media silence in order to wish the star a happy 55th birthday.

Loughlin’s kids took a long break from social media after becoming targets of online vitriol following her parents’ alleged involvement in the ongoing college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, previously rejected the plea deal that other parents involved in the case such as Felicity Huffman accepted. The star maintains her innocence ahead of facing the allegations in court in August.

Her 20-year-old daughter Bella was the first to break her monthslong social media silence with a post on her Instagram offering some kind words to her mom.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” she wrote in the caption of a black-and-white picture of the two of them standing cheek-to-cheek. It marks the first time that Bella has been active on the site since January.

Loughlin’s youngest daughter, YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannuli, shared a photo of her mother holding her as a baby writing: “one day late. Happy birthday. I love you so much.”

The image was the first Olivia Jade posted since February.

Loughlin’s involvement in the bribery scandal called her daughters’ enrollment at USC into question. This caused them to take a step out of the spotlight for several months and led to rumors of tension between the girls and their mother. Meanwhile, both Hallmark and Netflix axed Loughlin from roles in “When Calls the Heart” and “Fuller House” respectively.

Despite the situation at the network, her “When Calls the Heart” co-stars weren’t shy about wishing her a happy 55th birthday either.

Erin Krakow posted on Instagram as well, showing a black-and-white photo of her and Loughlin hugging each other.

“Happy Birthday to my forever friend with a heart of gold. Love you!” she wrote.

Paul Greene also marked the occasion with a snapshot Loughlin beaming in a red dress alongside filmmaker Ron Oliver.

“Happiest Birthday to Lori,” he wrote in the image’s caption.