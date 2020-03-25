A look back at Lady Gaga's dating history

Lady Gaga is celebrating her 34th birthday with a new beau.

The singer recently made her relationship with Michael Polansky Instagram official in early February and has shared a few more snaps with him since then, so it's safe to say she's found herself a not-so-bad romance.

Here's a look back at the love life of the "Stupid Love" singer:

Matthew "Dada" Williams

Reports vary as to when exactly the pair dated, but Gaga and Williams were romantically linked in either 2008 or 2009.

Williams served as a creative director for Haus of Gaga, the singer's personal creative team.

Lüc Carl

Because he's not a celebrity, the details of when Lüc Carl and Gaga dated are a bit fuzzy, but it's rumored they dated on and off several times between 2005 and 2001.

Carl, a bar owner from Nebraska -- read: "cool Nebraska guy" from "Yoü And I" -- told Blackbook Magazine that he and the "American Horror Story: Hotel" star called things off because of her busy schedule, according to Pop Crush.

Taylor Kinney

In her first truly high-profile relationship, Gaga dated actor Taylor Kinney beginning in 2011.

The "Chicago Fire" star proposed to Gaga in 2015 with a massive, heart-shaped rock.

The two met on the set of Gaga's "Yoü And I" music video set, ironically, where he played her lover/torturer, he told Andy Cohen.

Unfortunately, the two split in 2016.

The exact reasons for the breakup are unclear, but in the documentary "Gaga: Five Foot Two," Gaga references the relationship, admitting that she and Kinney, now 38, were fighting frequently.

Christian Carino

After her highly-publicized breakup with Kinney, Gaga and talent agent Christian Carino were spotted smooching as Gaga was preparing to perform at the 2017 Super Bowl, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Rumors of an engagement began swirling just a few months later, but the relationship wasn't even made public until October 2017. A year later, Gaga thanked Christian, calling him her "fiance" in a speech, confirming their engagement.

Things reportedly ended for the duo shortly before she won her Oscar for the song "Shallow." Us Weekly reported that the engagement ended because Carino was "jealous." People magazine, however, was told that there was "no long, dramatic story" behind the breakup.

Dan Horton

Just a few months after news broke that Gaga and Carino's engagement had ended, the singer was spotted kissing her audio engineer, Dan Horton.

The two were said to have worked "closely" on music together, but the relationship didn't last long, as news of their breakup surfaced in October.

Michael Polansky

The beginnings of their relationship are a bit unclear, but Gaga confirmed her relationship to Polansky a few weeks before Valentine's Day this year.

A Harvard graduate, according to Page Six, Polansky runs Sean Parker’s Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

The pair seem to be head-over-heels, as she regularly shares photos with her beau, the most recent one being posted on March 17.

"Day 6 of self-quarantining!" Gaga wrote in a caption of a photo of herself cuddling up with Polansky. "Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves."

She added: "Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving... try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world."