Lady Gaga praises JLo, Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show after declaring she 'better hear no lip-syncing'

Lady Gaga praised Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performances after declaring she "better hear no lip-syncing."

The "Just Dance" singer, who headlined the halftime show herself in 2017, tweeted her congrats to the performers after they performed a medley of hits at Sunday night's game.

"@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women," Lady Gaga tweeted on Sunday night.

On Saturday, Gaga told the crowd at the AT&T Super Saturday Night Show, "I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow."

However, she also expressed well wishes for the duo.

"I love you Miami, I love you, J Lo, I love you, Shakira,” said Gaga.

“I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that’s doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl,” she continued. “They’re all champions.”

Gaga's Miami performance was part of a pre-game celebration on Saturday night. The event took place in a custom-built venue and was streamed on Twitter for those unable to attend.