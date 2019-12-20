Lady Gaga reveals she can’t remember the last time she’s bathed

Lady Gaga is 'fessing up that she doesn’t know the last time she’s been clean.

The pop superstar, whose name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, revealed on social media on Wednesday that she can’t remember last time she’s bathed as she teased what many fans hope will be her sixth studio album come 2020.

"My assistant: when's the last time you bathed," Lady Gaga tweeted to her followers. "Me: i don't remember."

The 33-year-old “Shallow” songstress has certainly enjoyed wild success in 2019, especially after her career-shaping performance alongside Bradley Cooper in his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” which landed Gaga an Academy Award for best original song.

Gaga hasn’t shed much light on her career plans moving into the next year. However, she issued insight on what she’d like to see in her life and put any questions to bed of a possible retirement in an interview with YouTube content creator NikkieTutorials.

"More music, not retiring any time soon ... all kinds of different music," she said. "I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams."

During her resurgence, Gaga also recently opened up about her enormous struggles with mental health and the battles she’s endured throughout her life to combat the trauma she says she was subjected to growing up.

"I’ve actually not opened up very much about this, but I think it’s an important thing for people to know and hear: I was a cutter for a long time,” she told Oprah Winfrey during an interview published in Elle magazine’s December cover issue.

“The only way that I was able to stop cutting and self-harming myself was to realize that what I was doing was trying to show people that I was in pain instead of telling them and asking for help," Gaga added.

During the interview, Gaga maintained she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic pain as a result of the constant abuse.

“I was raped when I was 19 years old, repeatedly,” Gaga told Oprah. “I have been traumatized in a variety of ways by my career over the years from many different things, but I survived, and I’ve kept going.”

