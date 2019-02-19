Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino end their engagement

Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino have called it quits.

A representative for the "A Star Is Born" actress confirmed that the pair ended their engagement to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

"It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told People magazine, revealing that the two split “a bit ago.” “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, began dating in 2017, with the star finally confirming her engagement to the Hollywood agent while attending the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles last October.

At the time, the singer-actress thanked her "fiancé Christian" during an emotional speech at the ceremony after the star was honored, E! News reported.

Gaga was previously engaged to “Chicago Fire” actor, Taylor Kinney. The former couple called off their engagement in July 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.