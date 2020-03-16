Lady Gaga on fighting depression: 'I still work on myself constantly'

Lady Gaga is working to find happiness.

The 33-year-old singer recently spoke to Paper Magazine and discussed her battle with depression and the meaning behind her new album "Chromatica."

Gaga explained that while the record is representative of her overcoming traumas, she still struggles from time to time.

“Give me a break, [happiness is] not that simple,” she said. “I have clinical depression. There’s something going on in my brain where the dopamine and serotonin are not firing the same way, and I can’t get there. If someone says, ‘Come on, just be happy,’ I’m like, ‘You f---ing be happy.'”

The "Bad Romance" singer said that her new music was written in times of crisis.

“It came from thinking on some days I was going to die. I was like, ‘I’m going to die soon, so I better say something important,’" said Gaga. "Now I listen to it and know that I’m going to live.”

As for what she was looking to make when crafting her new album, she hopes that "Chromatica" is something that “forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments,” which she feels is important because she feels she has to "fight all the time" against her depression.

“I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days," admitted the singer. "Yeah, I live in Chromatica; it took a minute to get here, but that doesn’t mean I don’t remember what happened.”

Gaga then urged her fans to find solace in her new music.

“So if you’re in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it’s like to be in pain," she said. "And I know what it’s like to also not let it ruin your life.”

"Chromatica" is due for release on April 10. The lead single, "Stupid Love," is currently available to stream.