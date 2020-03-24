Lady Gaga postpones release of new album due to coronavirus pandemic: 'It just doesn't feel right'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lady Gaga has decided to postpone the release of her forthcoming album, “Chromatica,” for now.

The singer, 33, believes it's not the right time to drop new songs amid a global fight against the coronavirus.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” Gaga said in a long post on her social media channels. “And while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

Gaga said on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday that “after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."

The album had been scheduled for release on April 10.

Gaga already had a set of Las Vegas concert dates tied to the release canceled and said Tuesday that she had also planned a surprise set at the Coachella music festival, which was also previously postponed.

Instead, Coachella will now take place on October 9 to11 and Oct. 16 to 18.

Coachella had announced a star-studded lineup that included Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine.

