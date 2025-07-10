Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Live Aid 40 years later: Where Queen, Madonna and concert's biggest stars are today

Madonna, Queen, Elton John among iconic performers who helped raise awareness for Ethiopian famine relief in 1985

By Janelle Ash
Published
close
Live Aid was a global phenomenon that took place at the same time, in two separate places, all focusing on helping to raise funds and awareness for famine relief in Ethiopia.

Two concerts took place at Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985. The shows were broadcast to an estimated 1.9 billion people across 150 countries, which made it one of the largest broadcast events at the time.

The impressive line-up in Philadelphia included Madonna, Tina Turner and Mick Jagger, while in London, icons like Elton John and Queen graced the stage at Wembley Stadium. 

Madonna and Freddie Mercury

Madonna and Freddie Mercury of Queen performed at Live Aid 40 years ago. (Getty Images)

Phil Collins notably played at both stadiums for the historic Live Aid concert.

Here's a look at some of the biggest acts from Live Aid and where they are now, 40 years later.

Madonna 

Madonna Live Aid

Madonna performing on stage at Live Aid. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

Madonna was one of the singers for Live Aid at the John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia. 

Madonna, 66, is the best-selling female recording artist of all time and went on to be the first female artist to generate $1 billion from live concerts. She continues to make new music.

Madonna on stage at The Celebration Tour

Madonna is still making music. (Getty Images)

Queen 

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury and Queen performing live on stage at Live Aid. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)

The English rock band, Queen, graced the stage at Wembley Stadium for a historic, 20-minute set. Led by frontman Freddie Mercury, the band was on the brink of breaking up prior to the performance. 

Mercury passed away a few years after Live Aid in 1991. Bassist John Deacon, 73, retired from Queen and music in general following Mercury's death. 

Queen music

Queen in 1973: drummer Roger Taylor, singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, and bassist John Deacon.  (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Lead guitarist Brian May, 77, continued on after Mercury's death and produced solo albums, "Back to the Light" and "Another World."

Drummer Roger Taylor, who co-founded Queen with Mercury, continues to make music. 

Tina Turner

Tina Turner Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger and Tina Turner sang together at Live Aid. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Tina Turner was another incredible performer at Live Aid. During one song, Mick Jagger even performed with the icon.

Turner died in May 2023.

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger Live Aid

Mick Jagger on stage during the U.S. Live Aid concert. (Photo by jean-Louis Atlan/Sygma via Getty Images)

While Mick Jagger performed with Tina Turner at Live Aid, he also took the stage to perform solo hits like "Just Another Night" and "Miss You."

Jagger, who is best known as the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, is currently still performing at 81.

Mick Jagger leaving his birthday party

Mick Jagger seen leaving his 80th birthday party in London last year. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

The Rolling Stones were scheduled to go on tour in 2025 but canceled their U.K. and European shows. The band is reportedly still going on tour in 2026.

Elton John

Elton John Live Aid

Elton John, Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, 13th July 1985. (Photo by Solomon N’Jie/Getty Images) (Photo by Solomon N’Jie/Getty Images)

Elton John was one of the many English musicians to perform at Wembley Stadium. 

John, 78, is still making music. His latest album with Brandi Carlile, "Who Believes in Angels?", was released in April.

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan live aid

 Bob Dylan performed at the Live Aid benefit concert, held at the John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Bob Dylan was a performer at Live Aid. During his performance, he broke a guitar string while playing with the Rolling Stones members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. 

Wood ended up giving his guitar to Dylan to finish his set, which left Wood guitarless onstage.

40 years later, Dylan, 84, continues to make music and has several tour dates scheduled for the rest of this year.

Bob Dylan performs in 2019

Bob Dylan continues to make music.  (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)

David Bowie

David Bowie live aid

David Bowie performed at Live Aid. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

David Bowie performed "Heroes" at Live Aid in 1985.

The English singer died in 2016 from liver cancer after an 18-month battle. He passed away in January, just two days after his 69th birthday.

Sting

Phil Collins and Sting

Phil Collins and Sting at Live Aid. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Phil Collins and Sting performed "Long, Long Way To Go" at Wembley Stadium for Live Aid.

Sting, 73, has a number of tour dates left this year for his "Sting 3.0" world tour.

Sting

Sting continues to tour in 2025. (Getty Images)

Phil Collins

Phil Collins at Live Aid

Phil Collins performed during Live Aid at John F. Kennedy Stadium. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Collins said he considered making new music, but the longtime Genesis member doesn't have the drive to do so anymore.

"I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick. I mean very sick," Collins said in an interview with Mojo.

Genisis went on tour in 2022, and Collins joined. He sat in a chair to sing during the performances and his son Nic played the drums. 

At the end of the final show of the tour, Collins announced that it would be the last performance for Genesis.

A photo of Phil Collins

Genisis went on tour in 2022 and Collins joined. He sat in a chair to sing during the performances, and his son Nic played the drums.  (Gin Wetzler/Redferns)

George Michael

George Michael live aid

George Michael of the group Wham performed at Live Aid. (Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images)

George Michael took the stage at Live Aid with Elton John to sing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

Michael's band Wham! was initially scheduled to perform, but their time slot was cut short, and George stepped in.

Michael passed away in 2016 from heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver. He was 53.

Tom Petty

Tom Petty live aid

Tom Petty performed at Live Aid on July 13, 1985, at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers performed 40 years ago at Live Aid. The group performed their hit, "American Girl."

Petty died in 2017 at 66. His cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose by the Los Angeles medical examiner.

