United Kingdom
Published

Phil Collins bids emotional farewell to fans at his final concert

Collins quipped he will now need to find a real job

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Music legend Phil Collins held his last concert ever amid his ongoing health issues. 

Collins was joined by Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for their last show ever at London's 02 Saturday evening. Collins, 71, performed the show sitting down and quipped to the crowd he will now need to find a real job, the Daily Mail reported

MARCH 17: Phil Collins from Genesis performs at U Arena on March 17, 2022 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

The band reunited for The Last Domino? Tour this year after postponing due to the coronavirus. The tour came after a 14-year live performance hiatus. 

PHIL COLLINS REMAINS SEATED DURING BERLIN CONCERT MONTHS AFTER REVEALING HE CAN NO LONGER PLAY THE DRUMS

Collins has suffered from numerous health issues in recent years, including dislocating vertebrae in his neck in 2007 that left nerve damage to his hands. He has used a cane since 2015, when he had back surgery, and revealed in September he can "barely hold" a drumstick. 

"I don’t do anything at all. I don’t practise singing at home, not at all. Rehearsing is the practice," Collins told the Guardian in September. 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 17: Phil Collins from Genesis performs at U Arena on March 17, 2022 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

PHIL COLLINS REVEALS HIS DECLINING HEALTH HAS LEFT HIM UNABLE TO PLAY THE DRUMS ANYMORE

"These guys are always having a go at me for not, but I have to do it this way. Of course, my health does change things, doing the show seated changes things. But I actually found on my recent solo tours, it didn’t get in the way; the audience were still listening and responding. It’s not the way I would have written it, but it’s the way that it is," he continued. 

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 07: British singer and drummer Phil Collins  of the band Genesis performs live on stage during a concert at Mercedes Benz Arena on March 7, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Original Genesis member Peter Gabriel and guitarist Steve Hackett were reportedly not present for the band’s final concert.

Genesis first formed in 1967 and skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s, selling more than 100 million records. Collins became the band’s drummer and backing vocalist in 1970, before becoming lead vocalist in 1975.

